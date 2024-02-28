Donate
March Candidate Workshop Offered by the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections

WQCS
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Check your voter ID card to make sure you vote at the correct precinct.

Indian River County - Wednesday February 28, 2024: The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections is offering the final Candidate Workshop for individuals who are interested in running for local office during the 2024 election cycle. The workshop will be held on Monday, March 4 at 9 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections office located at 4375 43 Avenue, Vero Beach. 

Candidates and campaign staff are invited to attend, as well as the public. Participants will learn about the filing and qualifying process, petition requirements, campaign finance, political advertising, and more. Supervisor of Elections, Leslie Swan and Candidate Coordinator, Anita Wheeler will be available to answer all candidate questions. The workshop is free to attend but space is limited. 

The deadline to reserve your spot for the workshop is Friday, March 1. For more information or to RSVP for the workshop, contact Anita Wheeler, Candidate Coordinator at 772-226-4700.
