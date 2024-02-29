Coke Florida Donates 300 Laptops to United Against Poverty in Ft. Pierce for Employment Training Program

Fort Pierce - Thursday February 29, 2024: Coca-Cola Beverages Florida donated 300 new laptops on Wednesday to the Fort Pierce branch of 'United Against Poverty' to help support the organizations educational programs and employment-related activities.

United Against Poverty is a non-profit widely known as UP. The donation was made during a ceremony at UP's St. Lucie County Center on Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The computers will be used in the Center's computer lab for UP's Success Training Employment Program (STEP), which assists adult participants with job training, career planning and connections, and success coaching.

UP has campuses in Orlando and Indian River County, as well as St. Lucie County. The organization's mission is to serve those in need by providing transformative education and employment training, as well as other needs.

Through its laptop donation campaign, Coke Florida has established and upgraded 11 community computer labs across the state. The campaign has focused on technology access to Floridians of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds to help level the playing field for the underserved.