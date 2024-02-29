Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation Authorizing the Release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2006 Florida Grand Jury Documents

The Florida Channel

Florida - Thursday February 29, 2024: Governor DeSantis held a news conference in Palm Beach today where he signed HB 117 into law. The measure allows for the public release of the grand jury documents from the 2006 Florida investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Two of Epstein's victims joined the Governor for the signing ceremony. The legislation will not take effect until July 1.

After a 2006 investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the Palm Beach Police Department asked the State Attorney to charge Epstein with multiple felony charges, including unlawful sexual activity with a minor and lewd or lascivious molestation. Rather than charge Epstein directly, the State Attorney at the time chose to present evidence to a grand jury—ensuring the names of those involved and the details of the accusations were kept sealed.

“The public deserves to know who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Nobody should be protected from facing justice due to their wealth or status, and those who harm children should be exposed and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Palm Beach County and the victims suffered from Epstein’s vile behavior before the world ever knew his name,” said Representative Peggy Gossett-Seidman. “I followed the story as we parents kept our kids close, but we never stopped seeking the truth. The police investigated relentlessly, and now the Governor opens up the last chapter of this sordid story.”

HB 117 extends beyond the Epstein case and would allow the release of grand jury testimony in any case, if the following conditions are met:

