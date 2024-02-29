Martin County School District Emergency Meeting TODAY at 5 PM

Martin County - Thursday February 29, 2024: The Martin County School District will be holding an Emergency Board Meeting on February 29 at 5:00 p.m. to consider adding two additional schools* (listed below) to the list for the Controlled Open Enrollment period beginning March 1.

The two additional schools are:

· Jensen Beach High School*

· Martin County High School*

Once School Choice applications for the 2024-2025 school year open, residents of surrounding counties may apply to attend MCSD via the statutorily-prescribed Controlled Open Enrollment process. Families electing to participate in the Choice/Controlled Open Enrollment process are responsible for providing transportation for their child(ren).

The following schools will accept applications from in-county and out-of-county families during March:

· Bessey Creek Elementary School

· Citrus Grove Elementary School

· Crystal Lake Elementary School

· Felix A. Williams Elementary School

· Hobe Sound Elementary School

· J.D. Parker Elementary School

· Jensen Beach Elementary School

· Palm City Elementary School

· Port Salerno Elementary School

· Pinewood Elementary School

· SeaWind Elementary School

· Warfield Elementary School

· Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School

· Hidden Oaks Middle School

· Indiantown Middle School

· Murray Middle School

· Stuart Middle School

· South Fork High School

· Jensen Beach High School*

· Martin County High School*

If approved during the February 29 Emergency Board Meeting, ALL MCSD schools will be open for Controlled Open Enrollment.

To view the February 29 Emergency Board Meeting Agenda, click here.

Families are encouraged to begin the enrollment process online by pre-registering for their FOCUS Parent Portal account and to reach out to their child's future school with any questions