St. Lucie Parks & Rec Hosts Spring Fling Activities for Families at the Fenn Center, March 18-22

St. Lucie County - Friday March 1, 2024: St. Lucie County Parks will turn the Fenn Center into a local spring fling destination with a variety of programs for the entire family Monday, March 18 through Friday, March 22.

These free activities include:



Monday, March 18

Basketball from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ages under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian) Crafts at the Fenn from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pickleball from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. Lucie County Library Reading Corner from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ages under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian) Movie: “Super Mario Brothers” (2023) at 2 p.m. (with free popcorn) Adult Basketball from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

Basketball from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ages under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian) Crafts at the Fenn from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pickleball from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. Lucie County Library Reading Corner from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ages under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian) Movie: “The Marvels” (2023) at 2 p.m. (with free popcorn) Adult Basketball from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Basketball from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ages under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian) Crafts at the Fenn from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pickleball from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. Lucie County Library Reading Corner from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ages under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian) Movie: “Despicable Me 3” (2017) at 2 p.m. (with free popcorn) Adult Basketball from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Pop-up Mobile Rec & Roll at the St. Lucie County Skate Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ages 8 and older). While this Rec & Roll program will be hosted at the skatepark, recreation staff will offer other activities besides skateboarding.



In addition to the Fenn Center spring fling events, the Parks, Recreation and Facilities staff will host at a Leprechaun Luau at all three public pools from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission, food and activities:



Tuesday, March 19 at the Ravenswood Pool, 400 SW Ravenswood Lane in Port St. Lucie

Wednesday, March 20 at the Lakewood Park Regional Park Pool, 5990 Emerson Ave. in Fort Pierce

Thursday, March 21 at the Boatwright Pool, 1311 Avenue M in Fort Pierce.

Finish out spring break at St. Lucie County’s Fairwinds Golf Course on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Tea & Tee Easter Bunny Brunch. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and will feature an Alice in Wonderland-themed brunch with sandwiches, fruit, cookies, drinks and other goodies. Children can also enjoy an Easter egg hunt, bounce house, playing golf, making crafts and hanging out with the Easter Bunny. Advanced registration is required by filling out the online form - https://stluciecounty.formstack.com/forms/tee_tea_easter.

Waivers will need to be signed by participants and guardians for all of these activities. For more information about these events, please call the St. Lucie County Parks, Recreation and Facilities staff at 772-462-1521 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Located at 2000 Virginia Ave., the Havert L. Fenn Center is a 60,000-square-foot event space managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department. For more details, please visit: www.fenncenter.com.