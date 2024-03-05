Treasure Coast Exotic Bird Club Expo - Sunday March 17

Treasure Coast - Tuesday March 5, 2024: The Treasure Coast Exotic Bird Club hosts its 27th annual Bird Expo on Sunday March 17.

The Expo begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. The Fairground is located at 15601 West Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

Admission is $7 for teems and adults, children 12 and under are free.

Whether you have a companion bird, or you're just curious to learn more, all ages and experience are welcome.

Live demonstrations and valuable educational seminars are included. Experts will provide tips on caring for a pet bird which can make an excellent companion. A huge selection of birds, cages, feed, toys and other items will be on sale. And the Lafeber Foraging Fun Pack is being offered free with a paid admission, while supplies last.

Hear from expert Avian Educators:

* Dr. K of Dr K's Exotic Animal ER. He will talk about clicker training

* Chris Armstrong will host free bird flight demonstrations

* Jennifer Cuhna will provide lessons on tablet training & communication

* Dr. Jason Crean will talk about whole food bird nutrition.

There will be a raffle prize awarded every hour, and the grand raffle will be held at 3:30.

The Treasure Coast Exotic Bird Club is a 501c3 dedicated to promoting responsible aviculture. For more information about the club activities and benefits or the expo, contact: TCbirdclub@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/TCEBC1989