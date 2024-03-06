Martin County Sheriff William Snyder Will Not Seek a Fourth Term

Martin County - Wednesday March 6, 2024: Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) William Snyder has announced on the MCSO Facebook page that he will not seek a fourth term as Sheriff. He said he will "return to private life and find meaningful ways to help keep Martin County a great place in which to live, work and raise a family. "

Snyder was elected Sheriff in 2012. His current term in office ends in early January next year after a new sheriff is sworn in.

In his Facebook post announcing his decision not to seek re-election, Sheriff Snyder notes that his Chief Deputy John Budensiek intends to run for election as the next Sheriff. Snyder says he will "endorse him" and "work with all my energy" to help him get elected. He cited Budensiek's nearly 25 years of service saying the County "will be in extraordinary hands with Chief Budensiek should you trust him with this office."

READ Sheriff Snyder's Facebook post in full below:

Dear friends,

Serving you as Sheriff has been the absolute honor of a lifetime. The Good Book says for everything there is a season and my 52 years of public service is coming to an end. I will not seek a fourth term in office.

One of my favorite farewell speeches of all time was given at Yankee Stadium by Lou Gehrig. He famously said, “I am the luckiest man in the world.” I understand his sentiment. I too feel like the luckiest man in the world to have worked with the men and women of the Martin County Sheriff’s office and, in that capacity, protect you and your families.

While I will be absent from the Sheriff’s Office, I will be present always in spirit. My Chief Deputy John Budensiek intends to offer himself as your next Sheriff. John is a family man first and a fearless public servant. I will endorse him and work with all my energy to help him become your next Sheriff. He has been with me for nearly 25 years and worked his way through the ranks to his current position. I believe you will be in extraordinary hands with Chief Budensiek should you trust him with this office.

I will return to private life and find meaningful ways to help keep Martin County a great place in which to live, work and raise a family. God bless and keep each of you.

With a thankful heart,

William D Snyder, Sheriff

Martin County, Florida