NWS Melbourne - Another Round of Showers, and Lightning Storms Later Today

East Central Florida - Wednesday March 6, 2024: The NWS in Melbourne forecasts another round of showers, and lightning storms later today. A few showers will continue along the Treasure Coast this morning, while the remainder of the area stays dry.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon, but then a cold front begins to approach the area. Out ahead of that front, scattered showers and lightning storms are forecast to develop.

Some storms may become strong, capable of producing gusty to damaging winds of 50 to 60 mph, hail, frequent lightning, brief heavy rain, and a brief tornado.

At area beaches, a long period swell will result in a HIGH RISK for life-threatening rip currents, as well as rough surf. Entering the water is discouraged. Additionally, small craft should exercise caution in the Gulf Stream.

The Beach Hazard Statement has been cancelled, but the High Rip Current Risk is still in effect through late tonight.



HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.