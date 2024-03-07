Governor Boosts State Assets to Maintain Law and Order During Spring Break

Florida - Thursday March 7, 2024: Governor DeSantis has announced plans to provide increased law enforcement personnel and assets across the state to ensure law and order is maintained during spring break.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will be deploying manpower and tactical assets to popular spring break destinations like Miami Beach, Daytona Beach, and Panama City Beach.

Earlier this year Florida Highway Patrol sent a memo to law enforcement across the state, offering assistance to those in need of an increased enforcement presence.

So far, 17 law enforcement agencies have requested a total of 140 state troopers to be deployed to their jurisdictions to assist with spring break. FHP will also activate 24 Quick Response Troopers in Bay, Volusia, Broward, and Dade counties for immediate response to incidents requiring additional law enforcement personnel.

“Florida may be popular for spring break, but it is inhospitable to criminal activity,” said the Governor at a news conference in Miami this week. “Florida does not tolerate lawlessness and chaos. I am directing state law enforcement agencies to provide additional personnel and assets to local entities to ensure that they have the resources they need to keep the peace over spring break.”

"The tourism demand has simply exploded, but Florida is a law-and-order state, as well,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Our State Troopers will deploy both here in Miami Beach and state-wide to assist local law enforcement in keeping our residents and visitors safe this spring break season.”

In Miami Beach, enforcement plan includes:

