Indian River County Supervisor of Elections - Early Voting Starts This Saturday, March 9th, for the Presidential Preference Primary Election

Indian River County - Thursday March 7,2024: Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary Election in Indian River County begins this Saturday, March 9 and runs through Saturday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The voting will take place at the following locations in Indian River County:



Sebastian City Hall Council Chambers – 1225 Main Street, Sebastian



– 1225 Main Street, Sebastian Supervisor of Elections Office – 4375 43 rd Avenue, Vero Beach



– 4375 43 Avenue, Vero Beach Indian River County Main Library – 1600 21st Street, Vero Beach

“Early voting is an easy and convenient way to vote,” Supervisor of Elections Leslie Rossway Swan said. “Voters may choose to vote at any one of the three early voting sites, regardless of where they live in the county.”

Wait times for each early voting site can be found on the homepage of the Supervisor of Elections website throughout the early voting period. Voters must present a current and valid, photo and signature I.D. to vote. To view a full list of acceptable photo and signature I.D.’s visit VoteIndianRiver.gov.

The Supervisor of Elections is rolling out a new appointment system for voter who choose to vote during the early voting period. The appointment system offers voters the convenience of scheduling an appointment to cast their ballot. This program allows voters to schedule an appointment to vote during the early voting days and hours of operation, virtually eliminating wait times spent standing in line to vote.

Appointments are available in 15-minute intervals. Voters may select the time most convenient for them. When the voter arrives at the polling place at their scheduled appointment time, they are immediately ushered to a check-in station. A limited number of appointments are available daily.

During the Presidential Preference Primary Election, the early voting site housed at the Supervisor of Elections office located at 4375 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach is the only location where voters can schedule an appointment to vote.

Anyone interested in making an appointment to vote can visit www.VoteIndianRiver.gov and select the “Schedule An Appointment To Vote Early icon on the homepage.