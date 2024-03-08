Notice to Navigation: Increased Turbulence at the Railroad Lift Bridge east of Port Mayaca
Okeechobee County - Friday March 8, 2023: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has issued a Notice to Navigation advising boaters to exercise caution in the vicinity of the Railroad Lift Bridge, at the entrance St. Lucie Canal (C-44) , ¾ of a mile east of the Lake Okeechobee Port Mayaca Lock and Dam.
The canal level at Port Mayaca's tail is currently at 15.3 and the level on the St. Lucie Canal is at 13.6 causing increased turbulence.
This notice was issued effective Thursday March 7 and it remains in effect until Monday April 1.
For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7 AM to 5 PM at:
- St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
- Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424
- Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
- Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
- W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908
- Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6 AM to 9:30 PM)