Port St. Lucie - A Call for Artists to Help Honor Veterans

Port St. Lucie - Sunday March 10, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie is seeking an artist or artist team with experience creating site-specific art installations for a new monument that will be located in a City park yet to-be-determined.

The art installation will honor American military veterans who served in combat and experienced the mental, emotional and physical toll of war. The artwork will contain scenes from conflicts ranging from World War I to Iraq and Afghanistan, reflected from a service member’s viewpoint.

The artwork material will be granite and serve as a signature piece for the community, offering a place to reflect on and honor the sacrifice of veterans.

The selected artist or team must be able to conceptualize and identify appropriate aesthetic treatments to the proposed project elements. They must be able to work in collaboration with a multi-disciplinary project team representing the City and the community.

Read the Request for Qualifications for full details, including project goals, artist qualifications, material expectations, submission process and more. The deadline for submitting a proposal is April 3, 2024. All materials must be converted into a single PDF file and emailed to Anna Talarico at anna@designinglocal.com.

Learn more about the Public Art Master Plan at CityofPSL.com/Art.