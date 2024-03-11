The Education Foundation of St. Lucie County Will Hold Its 4th Annual Hall of Champions Event on Wednesday March 27th

The St. Lucie County Education Foundation/K2 Photography From left: Thom Jones, President, The St. Lucie County Education Foundation; Travis Leonard, Outstanding Community Leader, 2022 Hall of Champions; and Michelle R. Miller, St. Lucie Clerk and Comptroller

St. Lucie County Education Foundation/ K2 Photography Thom Jones, President, The St. Lucie County Education Foundation; Ashley Mock, Distinguished Alumni, 2022 Hall of Champions; and Michelle R. Miller, St. Lucie Clerk and Comptroller

St. Lucie County - Monday March 11, 2024: The 4th annual Hall of Champions presented by the Education Foundation of St. Lucie County aims to highlight individuals and organizations that have made an impact on public education in St. Lucie County.

This year’s ceremony will be held on March 27th from 12-noon until 1:30pm at Tutto Fresco, located at 9501 Reserve Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

“As the academic year progresses, it's imperative to recognize the extraordinary efforts of individuals who have made a significant impact on public education in St. Lucie County,” stated Thom Jones, president of the Education Foundation. “From innovative teaching methodologies to tireless advocacy for educational equity, these individuals and organizations have demonstrated unwavering dedication to shaping the future of our society through education.”

INDUCTEES

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - E. Wayne Gent, Retired Superintendent of St. Lucie Public Schools

OUTSTANDING ALUMNI AWARDS - The Outstanding Alumni Award is given to honorees that have graduated from St Lucie Public Schools and support St. Lucie County Public Education, contributing to the community, and supporting public education. This year we are honored to recognize Travis Leonard, President /Owner of A&G Concrete Pools & Keith Davis, Principal of Samuel S. Gaines Academy.

OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY LEADERS - This year we are excited to honor Scott Van Duzer, Owner of Big Apple Pizza & Gary, Susan, Buddy & Allen Roberts. Owners of Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery & Gary Roberts Nursery & Landscape.

Supporting local education is an investment in the future of our communities. When individuals give back to local educational institutions, they directly impact the lives of students and families in their own neighborhoods. By providing resources, scholarships, and educational opportunities, donors contribute to the cultivation of a skilled and knowledgeable workforce, driving economic growth and prosperity at the local level. Moreover, investing in local education strengthens the social fabric of communities, fostering a sense of belonging, pride, and unity among residents. When schools thrive, so do neighborhoods, as they become centers of learning, collaboration, and community engagement.

The cost to attend the Hall of Champions is $45 per person. There are several sponsorship opportunities still available as well. All proceeds go towards The St. Lucie County Education Foundation, Inc.

The St. Lucie County Education Foundation, Inc. awards over 70 scholarships each year, to students of excellence and students of need that have succeeded against personal challenges.

St. Lucie County Education Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing public K-12 education. The Foundation has been providing grants to teachers and scholarships to students in St. Lucie County since 1990.

For more information, please call (772) 485-4790 or visit www.efslc.org.