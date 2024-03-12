NWS Melbourne: High Rip Current Risk in Effect for Treasure and Space Coasts Through Late Tonight

East Central Florida - Tuesday March 12, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a High Rip Current Risk warning for the Treasure and Space Coasts that is in effect through late tonight.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Entering the surf is not advised.



