Sylvia Grunor Appointed to Seminole County Court; Shannon Hankin Appointed to the Sarasota County Court

Florida - Tuesday March 12, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Sylvia Grunor to the Seminole County Court and Shannon Hankin to the Sarasota County Court.

Sylvia Grunor, of Sanford, to serve as Judge on the Seminole County Court: Grunor has worked as a Partner at Sylvia Grunor, P.A. since 2003. Previously, she was Of Counsel for Wicker, Smith, Tutan, et al., P.A. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and her juris doctor from Stetson University. Grunor fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Herr.

Shannon Hankin, of Sarasota, to serve as Judge on the Sarasota County Court: Hankin has worked as a Partner at Hankin & Hankin since 2014. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Twelfth Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Emory University and her juris doctor from the University of Georgia. Hankin fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Felix.