Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation to Host Free Estate Planning Seminars

Stuart - Tuesday March 12, 2024: The Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation is hosting free “Protect Your Legacy” estate planning seminars in March.

“Estate planning is not just about preserving wealth; it’s about ensuring your legacy reflects your values and preferences and that decisions about your future health care are honored,” said Treasure Coast Hospice Manager of Philanthropic Partnerships Agnes Palmer. “Our seminars help community members understand various estate planning topics so that they can be more confident in creating a plan that protects their legacy.”

The seminars, conducted by local professionals, are scheduled across the tri-county area as follows:

March 14: Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart; 10 am to Noon

March 21: IRSC, 2229 NW 9th Avenue, Okeechobee (Building B, Room 142); 10 am to Noon

March 26: Hobe Sound Community Presbyterian Church, 11922 SE Juno Crescent, Hobe Sound; 1 pm to 3 pm

March 28: IRSC, Pruitt Campus, 500 NW California Boulevard, Port St. Lucie; 10 am to Noon

Each seminar will provide important information about estate planning and answer questions about:



Estate Planning Documents

Estate Taxes

Charitable Giving

Lady Bird Deeds

Trusts

Avoiding Probate, Taxes and Family Discord

All attendees will receive a free Estate Planning Guide. To register for the “Protect Your Legacy” seminar, visit www.TreasureHealth.org/Legacy or call the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation office at 772-403-4547.

Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation is a nonprofit, community-based organization that raises funds to support hospice and grief support programs for patients and families in Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties. Since 1982, Treasure Coast Hospice has provided access to compassionate, caring, expert and professional hospice and grief support services to patients and families at the end of life. Thanks to the support of generous donors, the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation is able to fund indigent hospice care, three Inpatient Units, a pediatric hospice program, music therapy, virtual reality experiences and comprehensive grief support programs, including individual and group bereavement services and Camp Good Grief for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.