PSLPD: Pierre Delince, AKA Jackboy, Arrested on Narcotics and Weapon Charges

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday March 13, 2024: Gang Intelligence Detectives with the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) stopped a black Chevrolet Suburban for numerous traffic infractions last night just before 11 p.m.

Behind the wheel was 26-year-old Pierrce Delince, according to a news release from PSLPD Master Sergeant Dominick Mesiti. Delince is a documented gang member, who was known to the Detectives from prior interactions, states the release.

One of the Detectives observed a handgun on the front passenger floorboard. Knowing that Delince was also convicted felon, the Detectives took him into custody and then searched the Suburban.

They found the following:

1. A Glock 19 handgun loaded with one round in the chamber and a loaded clear extended magazine containing 32 rounds on the front passenger floorboard.

2. “High Potency Disposable Vape Pen Runtz” in a sealed box with a government warning, “This product contains Cannabis, a schedule 1 controlled substance.”

3. “Marijuanitas” Grape drink stating, “contains 40 mg of THC” and government warning, “This product contains Cannabis, a schedule 1 controlled substance” located in the back seat weighing 201.5 grams.

4. Yurple Drizzle Goblin” container that field tested positive for marijuana residue.

5. Two empty commercial marijuana packaging.

6. Premium indoor whole flower container containing 2.5 grams of marijuana in the center console.

7. Blue J&J kicks rolling tray.

A records check revealed that Delince's Florida Driver License was suspended and that notice of the suspension was served. The records check also revealed he had an active Protection Order from a prior incident prohibiting him from possessing or purchasing any firearms.

Detectives arrested and charged Pierre Deline with Possession of a Firearm by a Gang-Related Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Two Counts of Possession of Cannabis Over 20 grams (THC Liquid), Possession of Cannabis Under 20 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, and Violation of a Court Order – Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Delince was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond.