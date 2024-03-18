18-Year-Old Teen Shot and Killed Early Saturday in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Monday March 18, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for assistance from the public to help them find the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old teen early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, minutes into Saturday morning, FPPD officers responded to a reported shooting in the the area of 23rd Street and Avenue C in Fort Pierce.

When they arrived at the scene they found an 18-year-old male who had been shot once. He was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue paramedics.

The identity of the dead teen has not been released, there is no description of a suspect, and no further information was released.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the killing, or has information about it, to contact Detective Mohamed at 772-467-6905 (office), 772-979-1451 (cell) or email kmohamed@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.