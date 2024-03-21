Fort Pierce Decides Not to Close the City's Parking Garage Overnight

Fort Pierce - Thursday March 21, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce has decided not to close the Fort Pierce Parking Garage over night.

Earlier this monththe City announced that effective April 1st, for security reasons, the garage would be closed overnight from 12-midnight through to 6 a.m.

However, after City officials heard complaints, as well as suggestions from the community, they have decided to leave the garage open, and instead to they will employ additional, un-named safety measures, to enhance security and ensure the safety of those who use the garage during the overnight hours.

"We recognize that convenient and accessible parking is vital for both our residents and visitors," states the release from the City, "and we are committed to ensuring that our policies align with the needs of our community."