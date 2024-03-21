Lincoln Park Summer Camp Scholarships Available Starting March 25

St. Lucie County - Thursday March 21, 2024: In partnership with the Children’s Services Council of St. Lucie County, financial assistance is being offered to St. Lucie County residents who would like to attend summer camp at the Lincoln Park Community Center.

The application period for financial assistance begins next week, on Monday March 25.

Eligible households must meet the following requirements:



Live in St. Lucie County, including those in city limits.

Proof of legal guardianship.

Children must be between the ages of 5 to 14.

Applications will be accepted from Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29 or until the maximum number of applications have been accepted for the program. Scholarships will be awarded on a first-come; first-qualified basis. Legal guardians will be required to pay a $50 registration fee per child, which must be paid before the child/children can attend.

Legal guardians will also be required to attend an orientation event at the Lincoln Park Community Center on April 16,17,23 or 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Guardians can select which date they would like to attend. Guardians must call to schedule an orientation time and date within 24 hours after the scholarship is awarded. Registration fees will be due at orientation.

St. Lucie County residents interested in receiving assistance should visit the Lincoln Park Community Center Summer Camp Scholarships webpage (https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-services/a-z/community-services/human-services) to complete an interest form. If you need assistance completing an interest form, contact Lincoln Park Community Center at 772-462-1788.

Located at 1306 Avenue M, Fort Pierce, the Lincoln Park Community Center Summer Camp is scheduled to take place weekdays June 3 through July 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Lincoln Park Community Center is managed and operated by the St. Lucie County Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department.