Fort Pierce Police Ask for Assistance Identifying Two Suspects Wanted in Connection With a Battery Case

Fort Pierce - Friday March 21, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in reference to a battery case.

On the morning of March 7, just after 8 a.m., the two men pictured above entered a food mart in the 900 block of North 9th Street. Video surveillance shows them attacking a victim and knocking him to the ground before running out of the store in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a black male, age 28-35, standing 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black gloves, a blue ski mask and blue/gray Retro Jordan sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male, age 30-40, standing 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has an earring in his left ear and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie jacket, black joggers and black sneakers.

Anyone with information should avoid contact with the suspects and call 911.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.