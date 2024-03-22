Governor Signs Twenty Five Bills into Law

Florida - Friday March 22, 2024: Governor DeSantis today signed the following 25 bills into law:

CS/SB 7006 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/SB 1746 - Public Employees

CS/SB 1526 - Local Regulation of Nonconforming and Unsafe Structures

SB 818 - Military Leave

CS/SB 474 - Public Records

CS/CS/SB 224 - Citizen Volunteer Advisory Committees

SB 1720 - Marine Encroachment on Military Operations

SB 1512 - Controlled Substances

CS/HB 1415 - Peer Support for First Responders

CS/CS/HB 1113 - Use of Lights and Sirens on Emergency Vehicles

CS/HB 715 - Public Records

HB 533 - DNA Samples from Inmates

CS/HB 463 - Lights Displayed on Fire Department Vehicles

HB 377 - License or Permit to Operate a Vehicle for Hire

CS/CS/HB 179 - Towing and Storage

HB 83 - Trust Funds

CS/CS/HB 49 - Employment

CS/HB 487 - Lost and Abandoned Property

CS/HB 865 - Youth Athletic Activities

CS/HB 1551 - Florida State Guard

HB 5201 - Trust Funds

HB 7001 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/HB 7003 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7005 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7007 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act