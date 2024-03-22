Governor Signs Twenty Five Bills into Law
Florida - Friday March 22, 2024: Governor DeSantis today signed the following 25 bills into law:
CS/SB 7006 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/SB 1746 - Public Employees
CS/SB 1526 - Local Regulation of Nonconforming and Unsafe Structures
SB 818 - Military Leave
CS/SB 474 - Public Records
CS/CS/SB 224 - Citizen Volunteer Advisory Committees
SB 1720 - Marine Encroachment on Military Operations
SB 1512 - Controlled Substances
CS/HB 1415 - Peer Support for First Responders
CS/CS/HB 1113 - Use of Lights and Sirens on Emergency Vehicles
CS/HB 715 - Public Records
HB 533 - DNA Samples from Inmates
CS/HB 463 - Lights Displayed on Fire Department Vehicles
HB 377 - License or Permit to Operate a Vehicle for Hire
CS/CS/HB 179 - Towing and Storage
HB 83 - Trust Funds
CS/CS/HB 49 - Employment
CS/HB 487 - Lost and Abandoned Property
CS/HB 865 - Youth Athletic Activities
CS/HB 1551 - Florida State Guard
HB 5201 - Trust Funds
HB 7001 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/HB 7003 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 7005 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 7007 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act