Indian River County 2nd Annual All Hazards Disaster Preparedness Expo May 11

Vero Beach - Saturday March 22, 2024: The Indian River County Emergency Management Division will host it’s 2nd Annual All Hazards Disaster Preparedness Expo on May 11th.

The event will be FREE for both exhibitors and the public.

It will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex. The Expo aims to connect businesses and residents, providing them with important information to prepare for any disaster. The Jackie Robinson Training Complex is located at 3901 26th Street in Vero Beach.

“We are excited to host our annual preparedness Expo, now broadened to all-hazards disaster preparedness," said Mason Kozac, Spokesperson for the Indian River County Emergency Management Division. "Residents in Indian River County are more familiar with Hurricanes, but there are many more hazards that can impact our community. This Expo will help ensure that the residents and visitors of Indian River County are better prepared for anything that may affect us.”

Indian River County is currently inviting exhibitors to participate in this event. Any business that can assist in preparing the residents of Indian River County for disasters such as Hurricanes, Fires, Flooding, Hazmat, etc., is welcome to apply as an exhibitor.

To apply as an Exhibitor or to learn more visit: www.indianriver.gov/disasterexpo.

