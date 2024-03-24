Experience Old Florida with Free Guided Hikes from St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Sunday March 24, 2024: Re-connect with nature and experience old Florida as St. Lucie County’s free guided nature series continues into April with hikes and kayak tours. These environmental education tours are led by trained staff and volunteers with St. Lucie County’s Environmental Resources Department.

Nature hikes and family programs are free, kayak tours are $20 per person. Reservations are required and space is limited. Visit www.SLChikes.org to register.

Scheduled programs for April include:



Wednesday, April 3 from 8 to 10 a.m. - Stealthy Health Hike (silent) with Jerry at Oxbow Preserve (min age: 12). Silent hiking is an easy way to disconnect from all the noise and chaos that is part of our busy world. The health benefits include reducing stress, increased energy and resilience, and a deeper connection to oneself, as well as lower blood pressure and heart rate. Join us as we move through the preserve quietly, with stops designed to relieve stress and anxiety.

Saturday, April 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. - Black Mud to White Sand: Florida’s Array of Colors with Bill at Spruce Bluff Preserve (min age: 8). The north and south legs of this trail feature very different habitats. North is a rosemary scrub, while south is a depression marsh. Come learn about how two different habitats can exist close together. We will identify key indicator species for each habitat type, talk about soils, hydrology (water flow) and some of Florida’s history.



Saturday, April 6 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. - Hidden Waters Paddle: Kayak Tour with Steve at Richard E. Becker Preserve (min age: 10). Discover the oxbows of the St. Lucie River by kayak on this guided adventure along Ten Mile Creek of the North Fork. We'll explore the restored oxbow at Becker Preserve and a natural oxbow just south of 5-Mile Creek. We'll talk about the importance of meandering rivers relating to water quality, erosion control and wildlife habitat. This is a basic paddle open to all experience levels.



Wednesday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Gopher Tortoise Day in Florida with Eva at George LeStrange Preserve (min age: 12). Gopher Tortoise Day promotes awareness of and appreciation for these long-lived, gentle reptiles - a keystone species and Florida's only native tortoise. We will observe tortoises and their burrows to learn why protecting this listed species and habitat benefits the environment.



Saturday, April 13 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. - Birder’s Excursion with Eva at Jones Hammock Preserve (min age: 12). It's an all-avian hike along a secluded wetland and river at this preserve, adjacent to the North Fork of the St. Lucie River. Prolific residents and migratory birdlife are attracted to the site’s bountiful food supply. This morning hike is sure to impress.



Saturday, April 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. - Kayaking for Beginners with Steve at Petravice Family Preserve (min age: 10). Never paddled a kayak before or not for a while? Come learn basic skills of safe paddling and get the opportunity to practice them on the water. On land, we'll cover safety, how to enter/exit and sit on your kayak and paddling strokes before we get on the water to practice in a sheltered cove. Please note this program is approximately one hour on land and one hour on the water.



Saturday, April 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. - Preserve Pals Community Service Day at Oxbow Eco-Center (min age: 6). Do you love our preserves and want to help protect them? Join us at the last Preserve Pals Community Stewardship Day of the season. This month is at the Oxbow Eco-Center where we will be preparing for the St. Lucie Earth Day Festival (Saturday, April 20). Projects include trail/ground cleanup, tents, signs, eco-art projects, etc. All equipment will be provided, all ages and abilities are welcome. Go from a passive hiker enjoying nature to an active steward of our preserves.



Sunday, April 14 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. - Our Brackish Backyard with Kirk at Donald B. Moore Heritage Preserve (min age: 12). Come enjoy this beautiful coastal hammock trail that leads to the Indian River Lagoon, while learning about the preserve’s history and the importance of this coastal ecosystem. You will also learn about the Lagoon’s Aquatic Preserves, spoil islands and the challenging balance between recreation and protection of our coastal resources.



Wednesday, April 17 from 8 to 10 a.m. - Morning Bird Hike with Jerry at Indrio Savannahs Preserve (min age: 12). This preserve is part of the savanna's wetland system and contains good examples of pine flatwoods, scrub, freshwater marshes. The site is also part of the "Great Florida Birding Trail" providing excellent opportunities for birding. We will hike from one end of the preserve to the other focusing our binoculars on morning bird activity.



Wednesday, April 17 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. - Earth Month Paddle with Steve at Petravice Family Preserve (min age: 10). April is Earth Month: This annual celebration is an opportunity to raise awareness and advocate for change around the issues most impacting our planet and honor the beauty that is our home. Enjoy a scenic paddle down the North Fork of one of America’s most biodiverse rivers, the St. Lucie River, and travel back in time to old Florida as we explore green riverbanks, view wildlife and listen to the sounds of nature. Designed for paddlers of all abilities.



Friday, April 19 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. - Firefly Bioluminescence Hike with Eva Steven J. Fousek Preserve (min age: 12). Fireflies have enchanted humans since the beginning of time and this is the season to enjoy their flashes of light in the twilight hours of the early evening. Experience nature’s own twinkling lights in the air and on the ground. Due to its popularity, this program is hosted at two different locations, each program site offers a unique experience.



Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Free Earth Day Festival at Oxbow Eco-Center. The St. Lucie Earth Day Festival highlights unique eco-art, sustainable living ideas and community resources. More than 70 local organizations and businesses will be showcased and share hands-on activities throughout the gardens and trails of the preserve. Meet local environmental groups, health professionals, foresters, gardeners, beekeepers and more. Kids can have adventure in the nature playscape and musical forest, experience live animal encounters and stop by the Eco-Challenge tent for the chance to win great festival prizes.



Saturday, April 20 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. - Firefly Bioluminescence Hike with Eva Indrio Savannahs Preserve (min age: 12). Fireflies have enchanted humans since the beginning of time, and this is the season to enjoy their flashes of light in the twilight hours of the early evening. Experience nature’s own twinkling lights in the air and on the ground. Due to its popularity, this program is hosted at two different locations, each program site offers a unique experience.



Friday, April 26 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. - National Arbor Day Hike with Eva at Oxbow Preserve (min age: 12). Arbor Day—which literally translates to “tree” day from the Latin origin—is a holiday that celebrates the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees. For centuries, communities spanning the globe have found various ways to honor nature and the environment. The focus of this hike is to encourage people to appreciate native trees in Florida's ecosystems and encourage residents to plant native trees wherever possible. We will visit native tree stands, examine resident species, and discuss practical tree planting techniques and considerations.



Saturday, April 27 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. - Relaxing Morning Paddle with Steve at Richard E. Becker Preserve (min age: 10). Start your morning with a paddle along the North Fork of the St. Lucie. Participants will meander along through the floodplain forest winding their way past moss-covered large oaks and ancient slash pine trees keeping an eye out for gators, wading birds and sliders sunbathing. Designed for paddlers of all abilities.

For more information, call the Environmental Resources staff at 772-462-2536 or email slchikes@stlucieco.org.

Purchased through a voter-approved bond referendum, St. Lucie County manages more than two dozen preserves that are open to the public for passive recreation. For more information about St. Lucie County’s Environmentally Significant Lands, visit: www.stluciepreserves.com.