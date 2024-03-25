Martin County: Homicide Victim Found in Shallow Pond Last Week Identified

MCSO

Martin County - Monday March 25, 2024: The decomposed body of a man found in a wooded area of Martin County last week has been identified as 40-year old Leodere Verdisca of Port St. Lucie. His death has been ruled a homicide.

His body was found in a shallow pond near Cove Road and Willoughby Boulevard. Because of the state of decomposition Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) detectives, initially, were not able to identify him. They asked for the public's assistance and released photos of the tattoos on his arm, pictures of his clothing, and other items that he was carrying, hoping that someone would come forward and identify the man.

However, in the end, it was a DNA test that provided final confirmation of the victim's identity.

MCSO detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone who may have information about the victim and what led to his death is asked to call call 220-7060.