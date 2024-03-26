MCSO: Missing Man Found Dead; No Visible Signs of Trauma

Martin County - Tuesday March 26, 2024: The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has announced that a missing elderly man was found dead inside the Hungryland Preserve area just after noon Tuesday.

The Sheriff's office had been searching for the man who they identified as 71-year old Robert Jaegers of Jupiter. His family has been notified.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, however a release from the Sheriff's Office says "there does not appear to be any visible signs of trauma to Mr. Jaegers."

Jaegers was reported missing Monday and was considered endangered due to his medical condition.

Martin County Sheriff Criminal Investigation detectives are handling the case as a death investigation and will release additional information as it becomes available.