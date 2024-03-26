NWS Melbourne: High Risk of Life Threatening Rip Currents, and Small Craft Advisory Remains in Effect

East Central Florinda - Tuesday March 26, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne warns that a large, long-period swell will continue to produce a High Risk for life threatening rip currents at area beaches today.

Additionally, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect across the coastal waters for hazardous boating conditions due to southeast winds up to 15 to 20 knots and seas up to 7 to 8 feet.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A HIGH risk of life threatening rip currents exists at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Entering the surf is not advised.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for all the adjacent Atlantic waters for southeast winds 15 to 20 knots and combined seas of 6 to 8 feet. Incoming swells from a distant low pressure will produce hazardous conditions near inlets.

HIGH WIND IMPACT

Breezy southeast winds 15 to 20 mph will gust up to 30 mph along the coast from the Cape southward along the Treasure coast.

THROUGH the WEEKEND

Incoming long period swells will continue to produce hazardous boating conditions near inlets on Wednesday and a HIGH risk of dangerous rip currents. At least a Moderate risk of rip currents will exist late this week into the weekend.

A few strong lightning storms are possible Wednesday afternoon north of the I 4 corridor. Isolated lightning storms are forecast Wednesday night and early Thursday associated with the next cold frontal passage.

North winds will increase Thursday and Thursday night over the Atlantic waters and produce hazardous boating conditions especially in the Gulf Stream.

Much drier air will produce low relative humidity values Friday into the weekend and contribute to a fire weather danger.