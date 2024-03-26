VIDEO: Two Suspects Arrested After Fleeing from Police Following an Armed Robbery in Port St. Lucie

Google

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday March 26, 2024: Two men are in custody after reportedly fleeing from police following an armed robbery in Port St. Lucie Sunday.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) responded to the reported robbery which occurred near the intersection of Southwest Haas Avenue and Southwest Jame Street. According to PSLPD spokesman Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, the victim said he'd been robbed of $5,000 by three men, one armed with an AR-15. The three suspects then fled in a black Jaguar, according to the victim.

PSLPD notified other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the Jaguar and about an hour later St. Lucie County Sheriff (SLCSO) deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the Jaguar sped away.

In a video posted on the SLCSO Facebook page, Sheriff Keith Pearson says the driver of the Jaguar, while attempting to flee law enforcement, crashed into another vehicle at Midway Road and U.S. #1. The driver, identified as 24-year-old-Schneidens Galette, then fled from the crash scene on foot, but was soon caught and taken into custody, says the Sheriff.

body camera footage of Galette arrest.mp4

Back at the scene of the crash, a second suspect, 22-year-old Djumy Jacques, was taken into custody. The Sheriff himself can be seen on the video, gun drawn, pointing his weapon at a suspect still in the back seat of the vehicle and warning that he sees the AR-15, which turned out to have been stolen.

SLCSO St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson

Both Galette and Jacques were in possession of a large amount of cash at the time of their arrests, says Sheriff Pearson in the video.

Galette was arrested for robbery with a firearm. , grand theft, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and violation of probation. Jacques was also arrested for robbery with a firearm, and grand theft. Both are being held without bond. There was a third man in the vehicle, but Pearson said he was not charged.