PSLPD: Motorcycle Crash with Serious Injury

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday March 27, 2024: A 38-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday night when he crashed his motorcycle in the 500 block of SW Biltmore Street in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police (PSLPD) got the call at 8:39 p.m. When they arrived at the scene of the crash they found the motorcycle driver seriously injured. He was transported to Lawnwood Hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Investigators say that the man was traveling north on SW Biltmore Street when he lost control of his motorcycle, and skidded to a stop on the roadway. No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is ongoing and PSLPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident, to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Dan Dalia at 772-871-5001.