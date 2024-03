PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday March 27, 2024: The Port st. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) conducted a Spring Break traffic crackdown last week.

PSLPD assigned 3 sergeants and 17 officers to this special detail and split them between day shift and evening shift each day.

Throughout last week’s spring break, the officers issued 1,656 citations or written warnings, they made 24 criminal traffic arrests, and 2 narcotic related arrests.