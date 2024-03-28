USDA Awards $190,845 to Two Florida Businesses Through the Rural Energy for America Program

Florida - Thursday March 28, 2024: U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) State Director Lakeisha Hood Moїse announced today that the USDA is awarding $190,845 to two Florida businesses through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

REAP provides grants and loans to help Ag producers and rural small business owners expand their use of wind, solar and other forms of clean energy and make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help them increase their income, grow their businesses, address climate change and lower energy costs for American families.

In Levy County, Blue Grotto LLC will receive $137,398 to install a proposed 45.0 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system. This installation will increase efficiency of the overall business operation and decrease outside energy costs. This project is estimated to save the business $7,750 a year, which is enough electricity to power seven homes.

Adaptive Enterprises Corporation in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, will receive $53,447 to install a 36.86 kilowatt hours (kWh), grid-tied, solar photovoltaic system. The system includes four solar inverters and will replace 99% of the historic energy consumption for the facility. This project will generate 49,986 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year, which is enough electricity to power four homes.

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is committed to ensuring farmers, ranchers and small businesses are directly benefiting from both a clean energy economy and a strong U.S. supply chain,” said Hood Moїse.

These investments will expand access to renewable energy infrastructure, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money that they can then invest back into their businesses and communities.

USDA continues to accept REAP applications and will hold funding competitions quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024. The funding includes a dedicated portion for underutilized renewable energy technologies. For additional information on application deadlines and submission details, see page 19239 of the March 31 Federal Register.