SFWMD: Prescribed Burn in Martin County Today

Martin County - Friday March 29, 2024: The South Florida Water Management District plans to conduct a 450-acre prescribed burn in the DuPuis Management Area in Martin County today, Friday, March 29.

The burn unit is in the northern portion of the DuPuis Management Area and is located 6 miles southwest of Indiantown on the east side of the main DuPuis Grade. Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as identified in the map below.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.

SFWMD

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems. The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

Learn more about District burns and other land management strategies.

