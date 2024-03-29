Treasure Coast Dems Stepping Up to Challenge Some Seats Held by Incumbent GOP Office Holders

Treasure Coast - Thursday March 28, 2024: Five democrats have recently declared campaigns to challenge incumbent republicans in positions representing parts of the Treasure Coast and northern Palm Beach County.

They are:



Thomas Witkop of West Palm Beach is a 25-year-old democrat seeking the U.S. Congressional District 21 seat held by incumbent Congressman Brian Mast. District 21 encompasses St. Lucie, Martin and north Palm Beach counties.



of West Palm Beach is a 25-year-old democrat seeking the U.S. Congressional District 21 seat held by incumbent Congressman Brian Mast. District 21 encompasses St. Lucie, Martin and north Palm Beach counties. Steven Giordano , a 42-year-old democrat, is running for St. Lucie County Sheriff. He faces Democratic primary opponent Indony Pierre Jean Baptiste before he can square off with the winner of a four-way Republican primary that includes appointed GOP Sheriff Keith Pearson, who was named by Governor DeSantis last fall to replace former Sheriff Ken Mascara.



, a 42-year-old democrat, is running for St. Lucie County Sheriff. He faces Democratic primary opponent Indony Pierre Jean Baptiste before he can square off with the winner of a four-way Republican primary that includes appointed GOP Sheriff Keith Pearson, who was named by Governor DeSantis last fall to replace former Sheriff Ken Mascara. Indony Jean Baptiste , a 54-year-old democrat who is also running for SLC Sheriff. He was a detention deputy at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office from 2006-2008. He is currently a minister and the CEO and GM of the Haitian Foundation Lending Hand. At the same time he is also running for Sheriff, he has also filed to run for the Port St. Lucie District 1 City Council seat.



, a 54-year-old democrat who is also running for SLC Sheriff. He was a detention deputy at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office from 2006-2008. He is currently a minister and the CEO and GM of the Haitian Foundation Lending Hand. At the same time he is also running for Sheriff, he has also filed to run for the Port St. Lucie District 1 City Council seat. Aaron Hawkins is a democrat candidate for the District 31 Florida Senate seat now occupied by longtime Treasure Coast legislator Senator Gayle Harrell. District 31 includes Martin County and parts of St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties. Hawkins is a 26-year-old Stuart native. He has served as the Vice President of the Martin County Democratic Club and President of the Treasure Coast Young Democrats.



is a democrat candidate for the District 31 Florida Senate seat now occupied by longtime Treasure Coast legislator Senator Gayle Harrell. District 31 includes Martin County and parts of St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties. Hawkins is a 26-year-old Stuart native. He has served as the Vice President of the Martin County Democratic Club and President of the Treasure Coast Young Democrats. Andi Poli is 48-years-old and a democrat. He is seeking the Florida House District 84 seat held by republican Representative Dana Trabulsy. House District 84 encompasses most of St. Lucie County outside of Port St. Lucie,

The North Country Democratic Club of Palm Beach County recently featured 4 of the candidates in a story posted to the Club's website written by Paul Blythe.