Keep Your Computer Skills Sharp with Free Classes at the Library

St. Lucie County - Sunday March 31, 2024: Technology is always moving forward, so make sure you keep up with the latest trends thanks to free technology training classes offered by the St. Lucie County Library staff. In addition to scheduled classes, all six branch libraries offer one-on-one technology assistance by appointment.

Classes for April include:



Tuesday, April 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. - Memory Studio Open House at the Kilmer Branch. Learn how to digitize your photos and movies in our memory studio. We will talk about the equipment in the studio and explain how to use each device. No registration required.

Tuesday, April 2 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Using Libby at the Lewis Branch. Discover Libby and learn how to download eBooks and audiobooks. All free with your library card.

Friday, April 5 at 2 p.m. - Browser vs. Search Engine at the Lakewood Park Branch. Browsers and search engines are not the same thing, but their functions are dependent upon one another. Come join us as we explore them both and gain a better understanding of what each one is for.

Tuesday, April 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. - Apple Basic and Beyond at the Kilmer Branch. We will learn about the basics and beyond for your iPhone and talk about ways to make your phone work for you.

Tuesday, April 9 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Libby – en español at the Lewis Branch. Aprende como bajar libros de audio y libros digitales, y descubre como funciona Libby. Todo es gratis con una tarjeta de la biblioteca.

Friday, April 12 at 2 p.m. - Hoopla & Kanopy at the Lakewood Park Branch. Join us in learning about the library’s free streaming services for movies, TV shows, documentaries and more.

Tuesday, April 16 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Using CloudLibrary at the Lewis Branch. Discover CloudLibrary and learn how to download eBooks and audiobooks. All free with your library card.

Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. - Spring Cleaning Your Tech at the Morningside Branch. Learn how to digitally “clean” your devices including your computer, phone and tablet to run faster and last longer.

Tuesday, April 23 from 2 to 3 p.m. - Introduction to Social Media at the Kilmer Branch. We’ll explore the various social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

Tuesday, April 23 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Cloud Library – en español at the Lewis Branch. Aprende como bajar libros de audio y libros digitales, y descubre como funciona Cloudlibrary. Todo es gratis con una tarjeta de la biblioteca.

Thursday, April 25 at 2:30 p.m. - Android: Building on the Basics at the Morningside Branch. Now that you know the basics of Android, learn about more in-depth settings and functionality with this class. Attendance at an Android Basics class is recommended.

Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. - Virtual Reality at the Morningside Branch. Take this chance to use VR goggles and step into a virtual world. Choose from popular games like Beat Saber and Ocean Exploration. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

For residents who would like more individual assistance, all six branch libraries offer one-on-one technology help for adults by appointment. Adults can contact their local branch library to schedule a session. Please remember to bring all your passwords, St. Lucie County library card and make sure all your devices are fully charged.

All of these events are free. St. Lucie County Libraries are located at:



Susan B. Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce / 772-462-1615

Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce / 772-462-6870

Zora Neale Hurston Branch, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce / 772-462-2154

Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-337-5632

Port St. Lucie Branch, 180 SW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-871-5450

Paula A. Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-871-5470

Indian River State College’s Pruitt Campus, 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-336-6380.

For more information about St. Lucie County Library programs, visit: www.stlucielibrary.org.