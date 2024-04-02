27-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed Monday Night on North 16th Street in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Tuesday April 2, 2024: A 27-year-old man sitting in a vehicle was shot and killed Monday night in Fort Pierce.

The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) has identified the victim as Faustin Isaiah Egalis.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of North 16th Street. The FPPD got the call at 8:28 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found Egalis suffering from "gunshot wounds while sitting inside" a vehicle, according to a news release posted on the FPPD Facebook page.

A Fort Pierce Police detective attempted to render aid but Egalis was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

Egalis was the only occupant in the vehicle when officers arrived.

The FPPD is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who may have home security camera video, or any other information to contact Detective Mohamed at 772-979-1451 or email - kmohamed@fppd.org.

If you want to remain anonymous and possibly get a reward, then you can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.