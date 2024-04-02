FP&L Rate Reduction Approved; Typical Residential Customer Should See a Roughly $7.70 Savings on Their Bill in May

Florida - Tuesday April 2, 2024: Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) regulators Tuesday unanimously approved Florida Power & Light's request to reduce fuel charges on bills beginning in May.

The PSC approved FP&L's request to reduce the fuel charge to reflect lower prices for natural gas used at some FPL power plants to generate electricity. That means a typical 1,000-kilowatt residential customer bill will fall about $7.70 beginning in May.

This will be the second consecutive monthly rate decrease for FP&L customers. April bills, on average, will be $7 lower for the a typical 1,000-kilowatt residential customer because the temporary surcharge to recover restoration costs from past hurricanes ended this past Sunday, on March 31.

Together, the back-to-back rate cuts over April and May should add up to a reduction off roughly $14 from the typical FP&L power bill in March. (Individual bills vary based on customers' energy usage.)

FP&L

"Back-to-back rate reductions are good news for customers," said FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel in a news release. "We encourage customers to make their bills even lower by taking advantage of tools and tips from our energy experts to help reduce energy usage."

A customer's monthly bill is determined by rates approved by the Florida Public Service Commission and by the amount of electricity the customer uses. Bills tend to increase in warmer months as customers use more air conditioning.

FPL offers tools and tips to reduce energy consumption at: FPL.com/WaysToSave.