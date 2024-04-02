Donate
Kevin McDonald Appointed to the School Board of Indian River County

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 2, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
Kevin McDonald
www.electkevinmcdonald.com
Kevin McDonald

Indian River County - Tuesday April 2, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Kevin McDonald to the School Board of Indian River County.

Kevin McDonald - McDonald, of Vero Beach, is retired and previously served as a Business Development Manager for Ricoh Americas Corporation.

He is the former Chairman, President, and Treasurer of The Geneva School of Manhattan Board of Directors. McDonald earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin.
