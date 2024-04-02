NWS Melbourne:

Treasure Coast - Tuesday April 2, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne is warning that there is a high risk of severe weather Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

NWS meteorologists expect isolated, scattered severe storms on Wednesday, mainly from the late morning through the afternoon hours. The storms could include 1-inch hail, frequent lightening strikes and moderate to heavy rainfall. A tornado can not be ruled out, according to their latest forecast.

The greatest threat for severe weather will be across northern portions of east central Florida.