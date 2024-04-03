Prosecutors in Trump's Fort Pierce Classified Documents Case Sharply Rebuke Judge Cannon's Unusual and 'Flawed' Order

Fort Pierce - Wednesday April 3, 2024: Federal prosecutors in the Fort Pierce classified document trial against former President Trump have criticized an order from U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, warning her that her request for two different sets of potential jury instructions rests on a “fundamentally flawed legal premise.”

In an unusual order, Judge Cannon asked prosecutors and defense lawyers to formulate proposed jury instructions for most of the charges, even though she has not yet set a trial date in the case.

She asked the lawyers to respond to two different scenarios in which she appeared to accept the ex-president's argument that he was entitled to keep the classified government owned documents her took when he left the White House under a statute known as the Presidential Records Act.

Judge Cannon's order has surprised legal experts and alarmed special counsel Jack Smith's team, which said in a filing late Tuesday that the 1978 Presidential Records Act has no relevance in a case concerning highly classified documents like the ones Trump stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. That law, they said, allows former presidents to only retain personnel records from their time in office, but requires them to return all official government records upon leaving office.

Smith's team said that if the judge insists on citing the presidential records law in her jury instructions, she should let the lawyers know as soon as possible so that prosecutors can appeal.

The filing reflects continued exasperation by prosecutors at Cannon's handling of the case.

The prosecution maintains that the records Trump took were clearly not personal, and there is no evidence Trump ever designated them as such. They said that the suggestion he did so was “invented" only after it became public that he had taken the documents with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office. None of the witnesses the Government intends to present at trial support Trump's argument, they said.

“Not a single one had heard Trump say that he was designating records as personal or that, at the time he caused the transfer of boxes to Mar-a-Lago, he believed that his removal of records amounted to designating them as personal under the PRA (Presidential Records Act)," prosecutors wrote. “To the contrary, every witness who was asked this question had never heard such a thing.”

Trump is accused of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. He is facing 32 felony counts of willful retention of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act, 6 felony counts of obstruction-related crimes; and 2 felony counts of false statements

under oath. A total of 40 felony charges. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

The Trump-appointed judge has yet to rule on multiple defense motions to dismiss the indictment as well as other disagreements between the two sides, and the trial date remains unsettled, suggesting that a criminal case that Smith's team has said features overwhelming evidence could remain unresolved by the time of the November presidential election.

Cannon, who earlier faced blistering criticism over her decision to grant Trump's request for an independent arbiter to review documents obtained during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, heard arguments last month on two of Trump's motions to dismiss the case, including that the Presidential Records Act permitted him to designate the documents as personal and that he was therefore permitted to retain them.

The judge appeared skeptical of that position but did not immediately rule. Days later, she asked the two sides to craft jury instructions that responded to the following premise: “A president has sole authority under the PRA to categorize records as personal or presidential during his/her presidency. Neither a court nor a jury is permitted to make or review such a categorization decision.”

An outgoing president's decision to exclude personal records from those returned to the government, she continued, “constitutes a president's categorization of those records as personal under the PRA.”

That interpretation of the law is wrong, prosecutors said. They also urged Cannon to move quickly in rejecting the defense motion to dismiss.

“The PRA's distinction between personal and presidential records has no bearing on whether a former President’s possession of documents containing national defense information is authorized under the Espionage Act, and the PRA should play no role in the jury instructions on the elements of Section 793,” they said, citing the statute that makes it a crime to illegally retain national defense information.

“Indeed, based on the current record, the PRA should not play any role at trial at all,” they added.

Trump, the Republican Party's nominee for president in the November 2024 election, is accused of mishandling the classified documents he took. The indictment against him alleges he improperly shared a Pentagon “plan of attack” and a classified map related to a military operation.

The Florida case is among four criminal cases against the former president, who has insisted he did nothing wrong in any of them.

In a separate Trump team filing, defense lawyers renewed their demand that Cannon dismiss the indictment.