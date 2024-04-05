78-Year-Old Georgios Tsikoudis Facing Three Misdemeanor Counts of Indecent Exposure

Port St. Lucie - Friday April 5, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department in coordination with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office … has arrested 78-year-old Georgios Tsikoudis who is accused of exposing himself in two different public locations.

The first incident occurred at a TJ MAXX on September 1st last year.

In that case, Tsikoudis is accused of exposing himself while walking through the department store located in the 10,000 block of SW Village Pkwy. At the time he was walking behind a woman. Store employees witnessed the incident but, Tsikoudis got away before they could confront him. Police were not able to confirm his identity at that time.

Then, last month, on March 18th, a man fitting the same description of the TJ Maxx flasher made unwanted comments to a woman shopping at Bealls in the 10,000 block of South. US Hwy. 1. The woman said the man was engaging in lewd behavior. Another woman also witnessed that incident.

Surveillance video was provided to Detectives and a news release was issued with the man’s image. Within a day detectives confirmed Tsikoudis's identity. A warrant was obtained and Tsikoudis was arrested on Tuesday, April 2.

He’s being charged with three counts of misdemeanor exposure. Bail was set at $3,000.