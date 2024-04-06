Travis Childers Named General Manager for Piper’s Landing Yacht & Country Club

Palm City - Saturday April 6, 2024: Travis Childers has been named the new General Manager for Piper’s Landing Yacht & Country Club in Martin County. He takes over from Brian Reich, who was Piper’s General Manager for 17 years.

Childers is an experienced country club manager, having recently served as Assistant General Manager of the Pelican Sound Golf & River Club in Estero, Florida. He is skilled at managing the daily operations of member-driven organizations and has a reputation for developing top performing teams.

Bill Dunn, President of the Piper’s Landing Board of Directors welcomed Childers saying that “his past experiences, as well as his well-balanced strategic focus, will greatly add to the continued success of our outstanding community.”

Piper’s Landing Yacht & Country Club is located in Palm City. It has been named a “Distinguished Club” with Exceptional status for the past six consecutive years. In addition to its top shelf amenities for members and its strong sense of community, Piper’s is well known on the Treasure Coast for its environmental stewardship and its philanthropic involvement with local nonprofits and scholarship programs.