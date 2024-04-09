SFWMD: The S-310 Boat Lock Will Temporarily Remain Open 24/7 Effective Wednesday, April 10th
South Florida - Tuesday April 9, 2024: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will be temporarily expanding the opening hours at the S-310 boat lock in Clewiston starting tomorrow night.
Effective at 8 p.m. on Wednesday April 10th, the lock will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for boaters seeking to navigate through the structure. Boaters won't have to use the lock to pass through the structure. Both the lake-side and land-side will remain in the open position.
SFWMD maintains several boat locks on the north shore of Lake Okeechobee as well as the S-310 Boat Lock on the south shore of Lake Okeechobee.
- The public can get the latest navigation updates from the SFWMD by signing up for text messages and emails here.
- Anglers and boaters may access local waterways through public boat ramps. Visit the FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.
- To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation.