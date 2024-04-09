SFWMD: The S-310 Boat Lock Will Temporarily Remain Open 24/7 Effective Wednesday, April 10th

South Florida - Tuesday April 9, 2024: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will be temporarily expanding the opening hours at the S-310 boat lock in Clewiston starting tomorrow night.

Effective at 8 p.m. on Wednesday April 10th, the lock will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for boaters seeking to navigate through the structure. Boaters won't have to use the lock to pass through the structure. Both the lake-side and land-side will remain in the open position.

SFWMD maintains several boat locks on the north shore of Lake Okeechobee as well as the S-310 Boat Lock on the south shore of Lake Okeechobee.

SFWMD