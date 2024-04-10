IRCSO Introduces New Online Fraud Reporting Platform On Its Website

Indian River County - Wednesday April 10, 2024: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCSO) has launched an online fraud reporting platform.

The website allows victims of fraud to easily file reports directly with the IRCSO Economic Crimes Unit. It also provides valuable resources to help navigate fraud-related incidents.

The reporting platform is accessible through the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office website at: https://www.ircsheriff.org/online-reports.