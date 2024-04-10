PSLPD: Arnoldo Perez-Mirabal Facing Over 100 Felony Charges Related to the Theft of Electrical Equipment from Home Construction Sites

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday April 10, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) detectives have arrested 50-year-old Arnoldo Perez-Mirabal of Greenacres on allegations that he stole electrical equipment from home construction sites.

Over the course of two months, Perez-Mirabal is accused of stealing hundreds of circuit breakers and electrical panels from over 50 new homes under construction in Port St. Lucie.

Perez-Mirabal was arrested last Friday, April 5th on over 100 felony charges. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $1.2 million dollar bond.