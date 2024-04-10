Vero Beach Police Seek Help Identifying This Burglary Suspect

Vero Beach - Wednesday April 10, 2024: The Vero Beach Police Department (VBPD) is asking for the public's help identifying the burglary suspect pictured here.

In the early morning hours of Sunday March 31, video from a security camera captured images of a young white male wearing sunglasses and a hoodie inside a Vero Beach business in the 1600 block of 14th Avenue.

The VBPD 'Attempt to Identify' notice does not provide a description of the suspect, the name of the business that was burglarized, or what, if anything was stolen.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of this man contact Detective Crowley at (772)-978-4664 or scrowley@vbpd.org.