Florida Oceanographic Society - Weekly Water Quality Report

Treasure Coast - Friday April 12, 2024: The Florida Oceanographic Society provides a snapshot of local water quality conditions in the St. Lucie Estuary (SLE) and southern Indian River Lagoon (IRL) using data collected by our Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring Program.

This report provides an overview of ecosystem health and function for the SLE and IRL and includes a summary of additional water quality conditions from publicly available sources. The breakdown is provided by each zone and location for the measured water quality parameter.

Grading is based on Secchi visibility, salinity and dissolved oxygen levels. The data indicates changes in water quality parameters to evaluate habitat health.

The Florida Oceanographic Society