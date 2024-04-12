Governor Signs 10 Bills Into Law
Florida - Friday April 12, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 10 bills into law:
- CS/CS/SB 592 – Historical Preservation Programs
- CS/SB 968 – Spaceport Territory
- CS/SB 1090 – Unauthorized Sale of Alcoholic Beverages
- CS/HB 201 – Emergency Refills of Insulin and Insulin-related Supplies or Equipment
- HB 937 – Purple Alert
- CS/HB 135 – Voter Registration Applications
- CS/CS/HB 433 – Employment Regulations
- CS/HB 709 – In-store Servicing of Alcoholic Beverages
- HB 1227 – Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day
- CS/CS/HB 1337– Department of Corrections