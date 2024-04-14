Fun for All Ages at the VBMA Children’s Art Festival

Vero Beach - Sunday April 14, 2024: The entire family is welcome at the Vero Beach Museum of Art on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Children’s Art Festival.

The FREE, all-ages event, is the museum’s annual celebration of the arts and art making. Attendees will enjoy art-making activities, music and dance performances, food trucks, art hunts, docent-led tours of the galleries, and free admission to - Ancient Egypt & the Napoleonic Era: Masterworks from the Dahesh Museum of Art - on view only through April 28.

Awaken your inner artist as you engage with VBMA instructors and local art teachers in special art-making opportunities inspired by the Ancient Egypt & the Napoleonic Era exhibit, including



Easy Easel Painting —After visiting the museum galleries, use acrylics, canvases, and easels to create your masterpiece with VBMA instructor and local artist Vicki Marsango;

Symmetrical Scarab Studio —Discover the art and symmetry of scarabs and create colorful interpretations with markers and metallic colors with VBMA instructor and local artist Karla Nester;

Pyramid Palooza —Step into the world of ancient architects and craft 3-D pyramids set against the backdrop of the desert, and decorate them with stickers and gems with VBMA instructor and local artist Camy de Mario;

Golden Glyphs: Hieroglyph Hangups —Channel ancient scribes by etching your name or designs onto papyrus and create a hanging cartouche adorned with gold foil with VBMA instructor Pearl Lau; and

Sands of Creativity—Capture the essence of ancient Egypt as you craft a torn paper landscape of the Egyptian desert, complete with silhouetted palm trees and iconic pyramids with School District of Indian River County art teacher Sophie Strazinsky.

VBMA docents will facilitate additional family-friendly activities and tours in the galleries. Multiple student art exhibitions will also be on view. An Artistic Discovery: 2024 Congressional Art Show Exhibition presented by U.S. Congressman Bill Posey may be viewed in Holmes Great Hall, the School District of Indian River County Student Art Exhibit will be on display in the Atrium, and the Indian River County Secondary Student Exhibition will be on view in the Patten Community Gallery.

Guests will delight in live performances by local youth groups, including the Beachland Elementary Shark Singers, the Imagine South Vero Tangerines, the Fratelli Quartet, Indian River Charter High School Dance, the Rosewood Magnet Panther Performers, the Osceola Singers & Explorer Ensemble, the Liberty Magnet Eagle Orff and Chorus, and the Gifford Youth Orchestra.

Tasty meals, snacks, and refreshments will be available for purchase from Kona Ice, Dolly’s Table, and Saussie Pig.

The Vero Beach Museum of Art is located at 3001 Riverside Park Drive in Vero Beach, Florida. For more information about museum exhibitions, family programming, art classes, and more, visit: vbmuseum.org.