Sebastian Police Volunteer Arnold Flannery Facing Charges of Possession of Child Pornography

Sebastian - Tuesday April 16, 2024: Arnold Flannery, a member of the Sebastian Police Department's volunteer program, was arrested this morning (Tuesday) for possession of child pornography.

The 75-year-old Flannery has been jailed pending further legal proceedings, according to a news release issued by the Sebastian Police Department.

His arrest followed a search of his residence by detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) and the Sebastian Police Department (SPD). The search warrant was obtained by the Sheriff's Office and executed at Flannery's home in the 4000 block of Limerick Court in Sebastian.

"The behavior alleged in this case is abhorrent and will not be tolerated," said Sebastian Police Department Chief Daniel Acosta in the news release. "The safety and well being of our community's children are of utmost importance ... our thoughts are with the victims."