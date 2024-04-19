VIDEO: SLC Deputies Surprise Two Men Accused of Being in the Act of Trying to Rob the Burlington Department Store in Vero Beach

IRCSO Nelson Alonso

IRCSO Adrian Hernandez

Indian River County - Friday April 19, 2024: Indian River County deputies have arrested 2 suspects on attempted theft charges.

Following an investigation, IRC deputies were in position to make the arrests last Tuesday, April 16th, as the pair exited the Burlington discount department store on State Road 60 in Vero Beach.

The two men have been identified as 34-year-old Adrian Hernandez and 48-year-old Nelson Alonso, both from Miami. Alonso surrendered when confronted, but Hernandez tried to run away and was eventually tasered and taken into custody.

Both suspects were booked into the Indian River COunty Jail. Bond has yet to be set.